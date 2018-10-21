Sophia Pippen Admits It Was ‘Really Nice’ Having Kim Kardashian Supporting Her At ‘DWTS: Juniors’

We caught up with Sophia Pippen EXCLUSIVELY to hear all about her time on ‘DWTS: Juniors,’ and what it was like getting support from her famous parents and Kim Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian, 38, was in the audience with her daughter, North West, 5, and niece, Penelope Disick, 6, during the premiere episode of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors earlier this month, and of course, they were cheering on their family friend, Sophia Pippen, 9! “It was really nice that they were supporting me,” the nine-year-old told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I really liked it!” Of course, Sophia’s famous parents, Scottie and Larsa Pippen, who’s one of Kim’s BFFs, have also been showing up to cheer on their little girl. “I love that they’re supporting me,” Sophia gushed.

Sophia is competing on the show’s first season with Jake Monreal, and they’re being mentored by pro dancer, Sasha Farber, who couldn’t stop raving over what it was like to work with the youngsters. “If I could have kids, I would have them tomorrow,” he admitted “Working with these kids was a dream come true. They are seriously the next generation. For a nine-year-old to come out and learn dances — who is very shy — she came out on top, I think. And she had a lot of fun.” Sasha also joked that he was working hard with Sophia on giving interviews, and got her to expand a little on how she felt about being on the show.

“I really liked it,” she said. “It was really amazing and I loved that I got the opportunity to be on it.” Sophia is one of nine contestants left vying for the mirrorball trophy. She’s up against Miles Brown, Sky Brown, Ariana Greenblatt, Jason Maybaum, Mandla Morris, Honey Boo Boo, Akash Vukoti and Mackenzie Ziegler.

I surprised my adorable goddaughter Sophia Pippen at her #DWTSJuniors Disney Night rehearsal!! Watch on Sunday! @DWTSJuniors pic.twitter.com/zQDDdky8YH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 20, 2018

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors airs on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.