Scott Disick Is ‘A Better Man’ With Sofia Richie: How He’s Change Since Splitting With Kourtney

Scott Disick has changed a lot since his split from Kourtney Kardashian. Here’s why he is ‘a better man’ with Sofia Richie.

Scott Disick has come a long way since he began dating Sofia Richie in 2017. “Scott is looking and living much healthier than ever and it seems like it’s all thanks to Sofia,” a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia really takes care of herself and is well groomed. Scott is partying less, is behaving more maturely and is being a better father.”

While the entrepreneur seemed to have different priorities when he was dating Kourtney Kardashian, “Sofia has managed to pull off” getting him to act more maturely and spend more time with his kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. “Sofia really is good for Scott and is turning him into a better man,” our insider explains. “Scott has even lost weight, cut his hair, trimmed his unruly beard and looks probably the best he ever has. He’s on the right track of properly taking care of himself and Sofia seems to help keep him grounded and on the right path. He truly has never looked so good.”

The couple have been going strong, and appeared to be in good spirits together when they attended an event at the Hologram USA theater in Hollywood on Oct. 19. “Scott and Sofia entered the event looking happy, cute and in love. They even shared a few PDA moments in the crowd, hugging and kissing,” an eyewitness told HL. Unfortunately, an uncomfortable situation brought on by one of the presenters led to the pair “angrily storming out.” But at least they were enjoying their company before the incident, right?