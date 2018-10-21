‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Looks Like A Royal Princess At Her Majestic Fairytale Baby Shower — See Pics

‘RHOA’ star Kenya Moore was glowing when she dressed up like a princess for her majestic fairytale-themed baby shower in Atlanta on the afternoon of Oct. 20 and it was every bit as magical as we hoped.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore, 47, put on quite the show when she threw a fairytale-themed baby shower on Oct. 20 for her upcoming bundle of joy! The reality star, who is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly, celebrated at the Academy of Medicine in Atlanta and looked absolutely fabulous in a royal princess style outfit that proudly displayed her adorable baby bump. All the attendees wore similar costumes for the event, which made sense considering the gathering was labeled to have a“Met Gala with a fairytale theme” on the official invitations that Kenya and Marc sent out.

From long different colored wigs to jewels and crowns, the attendees of the shower were truly eye-catching. Some of the them included Kenya’s RHOA co-stars such as Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams. Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant also showed up along with Married to Medicine‘s Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Toya Bush-Harris. Most notably missing was Kenya’s co-star NeNe Leakes, who has had some bad blood with the mom-to-be. NeNe shared her happiness for Kenya, though, when she took to Instagram to post a pic of some of the ladies at the shower and wrote that they looked amazing and she wishes she could have been there. When a fan commented on the post, NeNe revealed that the reason she didn’t attend was because what was most important was staying with her husband, Gregg, who was diagnosed with cancer in the summer.

Although NeNe chose not to join in on Kenya’s fun day, the ones who did looked to have an incredible time. Many of the RHOA ladies posted pics and videos of the memorable event on their social media accounts and wished sweet congratulatory messages to Kenya.

We can’t wait to see Kenya’s bundle of joy! She already looks extremely happy while preparing for the journey of motherhood and we wish her a healthy and joyous pregnancy and birth!