Prince Harry Rushes To Protect Pregnant Meghan Markle As Fisherman Attempts Massive Bear Hug

AW! Prince Harry had the sweetest reaction when a fisherman raced to embrace Meghan Markle in Australia. Watch him make sure the man was gentle with his pregnant wife here!

Prince Harry has been quite a doting husband amidst Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, and he proved it once again as the couple made another stop on their trip Down Under on Oct. 21. The royal couple attended an event in Sydney Harbor, and an American sailor in attendance was VERY excited to see them. In fact, he even jumped off his boat and lifted Harry off the ground in a massive bear hug! Meghan sat to the side and giggled as the events unfolded, and then, it was her turn to greet the sailor.

Of course, with Meghan being pregnant, she was in no state to be lifted off the ground so aggressively, and Harry immediately stepped in to warn the sailor to be more gentle. Awww! Meghan has been such a trooper, attending engagement after engagement despite being three months pregnant, and it’s so sweet that Harry is so aware of the precious cargo he’s traveling with! Harry and Meghan announced news that they’re expecting their first child on Oct. 15, the very first day of their trip to Australia.

It was quite a busy week for the pregnant newlywed, and although she kept a smile on her face the entire time, she made it clear that pregnancy was taking a bit of a toll on her by opting out of an appearance on the morning of Oct. 21. Instead, Harry attended the opening of the Invictus Games solo, and informed the crowd that Meghan was “resting” at home. Meghan is also expected to skip the scheduled tour of Fraser Island on Oct. 22.

Meghan and Harry’s pregnancy announcement came just five months after they tied the knot on May 19. She is due next spring.