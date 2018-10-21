Pete Davidson Jokes He’s Not ‘Too Sad To Masturbate’ After Ariana Grande Split

Less than a week after his split from Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson returned to the stage for a scheduled comedy gig — and didn’t shy away from cracking a NSFW joke about the breakup!

Pete Davidson is having a tough time in the aftermath of his breakup from Ariana Grande, but that didn’t keep him from performing during the Judd and Pete For America benefit show in West Hollywood on Oct. 20. Rather than trying to avoid talk of the buzzed-about split, Pete addressed it right away, admitting to the crowd, per Us Weekly, “I think you could tell I didn’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on.” When his co-host, Judd Apatow, praised him for sticking to the obligation, Pete retorted that he had no choice because “you put me on the flyer.” LOL!

During his set, Pete also joked about how he no longer has a place to live now that he’s not shacking up in Ari’s NYC pad anymore. “Anybody have any open rooms?” he asked. “I’m looking for a roommate.” Throughout the show, Pete talked about his past struggle with depression and mental illness. However, he admitted that there’s one thing he’s NEVER been too sad to do. “You ever have the feeling, you’re so sad you can’t [masturbate]?” he asked. “That hasn’t happened to me.” It looks like no matter HOW much this breakup is getting to Pete, he’ll still excel at loving himself!

Pete and Ariana ended their engagement after just four months on Oct. 14. The decision to split came in the aftermath of Ariana’s ex, Mac Miller’s, tragic death at the age of 26. “Ariana needs time to heal,” an insider explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She needs to sort her head out, along with her emotions and feelings [after Mac’s death].”

However, another source dished that Pete is confident things will work out between him and Ariana in the end. “Pete is convinced that he will be back with Ariana and he feels that it will happen before Christmas and maybe even before his birthday [Nov. 16],” our source explained. “He is giving her space but he is not giving up on her and he is hoping that things will change for the better before the end of the year.”