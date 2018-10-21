Paula Abdul Falls Off Stage During Mississippi Concert — Watch Shocking Video

Paula Abdul caused a gasp in the audience when she shocking fell right off the stage during her concert at the Hard Rock Cafe in Biloxi, Mississippi on Oct. 20.

Paula Abdul, 56, took a nasty fall off stage while she was singing at the Hard Rock Cafe in Biloxi, Mississippi on Oct. 20 and it shocked and scared fans that were in the audience. The singer was excitingly singing a tune as she unknowingly walked toward the edge of the stage and suddenly fell over but audience members in the area quickly came to her rescue and helped her back up. Luckily, Paula seemed unharmed by the fall as she just kept right on singing for the rest of the show.

The Biloxi show where the incident happened was the third show of her Straight Up! Paula 2018 Tour and despite the fall, the “Forever Your Girl” crooner looked like she was having the time of her life. She’s had different injuries over the past year but she has never let any of them stop her from doing what she loves. Her tour is definitely a nostalgic one as Paula sings some of her biggest hits from back in the day and it’s truly a reflection of what made her a big star in the first place.

After spending years watching others perform as a judge on American Idol, it’s great to see Paula take the stage and be put in the main spotlight. Paula’s fans were thrilled when she joined the Total Package Tour last year as a co-headliner with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men and since it was such a huge success, she decided to put on her own tour and we’re loving every minute of it! We hope Paula stays safe for the rest of the dates coming up and we commend her for being such a trooper!