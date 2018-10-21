Meghan Markle Skipping Part Of Royal Tour To Rest As Pregnancy ‘Takes Its Toll’ — Is She OK?

Meghan Markle is feeling the exhaustion of her pregnancy and is opting out of her appearances for part of the rest of the Australian royal tour with hubby Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle, 37, is taking a much needed break from the royal tour with Prince Harry, 34, after what seems like a nonstop week of appearances and she’s doing so to make sure she gets enough rest during her pregnancy. Harry went solo at the Invictus Games on the morning of Oct. 21 and told the crowd that Meghan “was resting back at home” because “being pregnant takes its toll.” After the weekend, the Duke and Duchess are traveling from Sydney to the Queensland wilderness island on Oct. 22 but Meghan plans on letting Harry enjoy the sights by himself once they arrive. The “uneven terrain” on Fraser Island, where Harry is set to explore, could cause Meghan difficulty so she is going to skip it. There are four evens scheduled for the day but Harry is expected to attend all but one alone.

Despite her upcoming plans, Meghan has been “feeling fine”, according to a source. “She’s not sick, just tired” another source told DailyMail. Other royal sources said that Meghan’s no-show at Sunday morning’s race was due to Saturday night’s events going longer than expected due to a delay by a storm. Harry encouraged the mom-to-be to slow down since she was feeling tired. “We have to try to pace her,” a source explained. “We have to make sure she is well paced and not overdoing it. She had a very late night last night. She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself. We want to make sure she gets enough rest at the beginning of the day and at the end of the day. If it has been a very late night due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to adjust for that.”

Although Meghan took the time to rest on Sunday morning, she did attend the lunch reception with Harry right after the Invictus Games and appeared to be in good spirits as the couple smiled and held hands in the crowded restaurant. We continue to wish Meghan well as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world!