Khloe Kardashian & More Send Love To ‘Superwoman’ Kim Kardashian On Her Birthday

It’s Kim Kardashian’s birthday! Her friends and family have taken to social media to honor Kim on her special day. See all the sweet messages!

Kim Kardashian‘s family and friends are celebrating her birthday! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned 38 today, Oct. 21, and everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Larsa Pippen have taken to social media to honor her. From photosets to collages to clips from old home movies, each person put their own unique spin on their tribute to Kim.

Kris Jenner was unsurprisingly one of the first people to wish the reality star a happy birthday. The momager shared a collage of photos of her with her daughter to Instagram alongside a sweet caption. “Happy birthday @kimkardashian!!! My beautiful girl, I love and adore you and wish for you the most amazing day and year…you have brought all of us such love, joy, and happiness,” she wrote. “You are the best mom, wife, sister, daughter and friend and i am beyond blessed to be your Mom. I cherish every single memory we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day…i love you. Mommy.”

But Kris wasn’t the only family member to share a birthday message. Khloe shared a photoset, with a long caption. She wrote, “Happy birthday sweet Kimberly!!! My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I look up to. To me, You are super woman!!” Kylie Jenner shared a video on her Instagram story from a photoshoot she and Kim did to promote their makeup collaboration between Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty. “Happy birthday Kimmy,” she captioned the clip, adding, “I love you.”

Kendall Jenner took a similar approach to her sister Kylie by sharing throwback videos from Kim’s past birthdays. She captioned the clips, “happy birthday to my beautiful sister.” The social media mogul’s friends also participated. Larsa shared a photo of her with Kim during a trip they took to Miami earlier this year. “Hbd boo you’re an amazing friend, entrepreneur, and mom I’m so proud of you!!!! Love u till the end,” she captioned the post.

Jonathan Cheban shared a photo from the same Miami trip with his own thoughtful message. “Happy Birthday legend @kimkardashian .. too much to write about how f**king perfect you are as a friend a mother and a wife so I won’t! As long as we all know it’s good enough for me!! Love you to death!! Best friends forever,” he wrote.