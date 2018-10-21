Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About Heartbreak Amid ‘Doubts’ Over Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Oct. 19 to post yet another cryptic message about healing a broken heart. Is she referring to her rough time with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian, 34, had her fans wondering about her current state of emotions when she took to her Instagram story on Oct. 19 to post a cryptic message about heartbreak that was meant to inspire others. “I don’t know who needs this, but just know God is going to heal your broken heart,” the message began. “You’re going to laugh again, you’re going to trust again, and you’re going to love again. God is going to restore everything you’ve lost.”

The message was followed by another message that Khloe posted the following day, Oct. 20. “One day it just clicks… You realize what’s important and what isn’t,” the second message began. “You learn to care less about what other people think of you and more about what you think of yourself. You realize how far you’ve come and you remember when you thought things were such a mess that they’d never recover. And then you smile. You smile because you are truly proud of yourself and the person you’ve fought to become.”

We’re not sure if Khloe’s messages were inspired by previous experiences or current experiences or if she was just simply trying to encourage her followers to keep their heads up, but after Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, it’s easy to see why one would think Khloe could relate. The new mom has been trying to make things work with her baby daddy since he was seen with multiple women during her pregnancy with True and now that he’s started the new season with his basketball team the Cleveland Cavaliers, she’s planning on moving back to Ohio from L.A. to be close to him, according to a source at Us Weekly. Despite her plans, another source said that “the doubts [have begun] to creep in,” as she prepares to make the move. The souce continued to explain that things have “been extremely strained” between Khloe and Tristan and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “is being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again.”

It will be interesting to see where Khloe and Tristan’s relationship progresses from here. Khloe’s been known to share a lot of cryptic messages on her social media so it seems to be a way she lets out her emotions and inspirations. We’ll definitely update if anything new becomes available.