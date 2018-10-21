Eric Reid & Malcolm Jenkins Get In Heated Fight Over NFL National Anthem Payoff During Game

Two NFL players went at it and were forced to be separated by refs after an argument over the league’s payoff to end National Anthem protests. Watch the blowout fight here!

Eric Reid and Malcolm Jenkins are on opposing sides of the debate regarding the NFL’s decision to pay millions of dollars to end National Anthem protests in the league — and they let everyone know just how heated their differences have gotten during the Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Oct. 21! The guys, who play for opposing teams, got in one another’s faces after the coin toss, and had quite the war of words. Things got so intense, that refs and other players had to step in to separate them so it wouldn’t get physical.

The drama between these two actually started days before the game. Eric has been openly vocal about his lack of support for the NFL Players Coalition’s decision to make a deal with the NFL over National Anthem protests. The NFL confirmed in May that they had finalized a deal with the Players Coalition to donate $90 million to causes related to social inequality if players stopped kneeling during the Anthem, a move which Eric felt did nothing to actually fix the problem of social inequality that he, Colin Kaepernick and so many others have protested against. He was not happy with Malcolm, who founded the Players Coalition and was reportedly all-in for making a deal with the league.

“Malcolm did text me this morning asking if we would be comfortable ending our demonstrations if the NFL made a donation,” Eric revealed on Wednesday, per Black Sports Online. “At that point, that was the last straw for me. He had a conversation with the NFL. We agreed that multiple people would be part of the conversations with the league so it just wouldn’t be him. He didn’t stand by his word on that. At no point did we ever communicate an agreement with the NFL to end the protest.”

Here's the TV replay of the altercation between Eric Reid and Malcolm Jenkins. That look in Reid's eyes says a lot https://t.co/Sy0X8LScZ0 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 21, 2018

Eric reiterated that he hasn’t “been pleased” with Malcolm’s decision to communicate with the NFL on his own, without including other members of the Coalition. He also claimed that Malcolm doesn’t even protest during the Anthem, because he simply raises his fist, rather than kneeling. After the game, Eric told reporters that Malcolm “sold us out,” which is why he has beef.