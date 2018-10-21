Clemson University: Shocking Video Shows Floor Collapsing During Party — Dozens Injured

A Clemson University party went horribly wrong when a floor collapsed, and injured at least 30 college students. Watch the scary moment here.

A party at Clemson University took a turn for the worse when the floor of an apartment collapsed under the feet of dozens of college students. A shocking video of the incident was taken and shared online, which showed the moment in which the ground gave out beneath the partygoers.

Students could be seen plummeting from the first floor into the basement, while others attempted to jump to safety, but most of them were unsuccessful. As many as 30 people were injured in the incident and taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to TMZ. Police told the outlet that none of the injuries were life threatening.

“Clemson officials were notified early Sunday morning of an incident at the Woodlands Apartments in the City of Clemson. City police informed Clemson of the incident, and Clemson University EMS and Clemson University Fire coordinated triage and transport of those injured,” a Clemson University spokesperson tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Terrifying video shows the floor give way and collapse during a college party near Clemson University. Thirty people were injured in the collapse, none appear to be life-threatening according to police. https://t.co/Fa1IB7SUAq pic.twitter.com/ebUm4kXtF9 — ABC News (@ABC) October 21, 2018

“Clemson student affairs representatives were dispatched to all three hospitals where injured individuals were being transported and are gathering more information at this time. We’re continuing to gather information, and are encouraged by the initial reports of no life-threatening injuries,” the spokesperson adds.