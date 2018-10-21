‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Stuns In Sheer Wedding Dress With Floral Cutouts — See Pic

‘RHOBH’ star Camille Grammer looked stunning in white as she married David C. Meyer in Hawaii on Oct. 20! See her gorgeous gown, here!

Camille Grammer was a site to be seen in her wedding dress on Oct. 20! Camille walked down the sandy aisle to marry David C. Meyer wearing a sheer gown with floral cutouts, and she looked like a stunning bride. She also had a lengthy train and wore her hair down, but with the bangs pulled to the back. Camille opted to walk down the aisle without a vail, but she did manage to accessorize her hair with some sort of Hawaiian plant. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked gorgeous, didn’t see? SEE THE PIC HERE.

The couple, who got engaged in 2017, were married in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. Camille showed off her rock-solid abs and bridal body ahead of the festivities in a blue bikini while tanning on the beach. While we didn’t know what she would be wearing down the aisle ahead of the ceremony, Camille took to Instagram Stories at the end of August and showed off some gowns she loved. “Bridal shopping,” she said in the quick video. “Look at these! So Beautiful! How much fun.” What we did know what that her bridesmaids would be getting into the Hawaiian theme, as she told Bravo, “My bridesmaids will [wear] a banana leaf pattern maybe, very Hawaiian.” She added, “I want it very authentic. A Hawaiian theme for the wedding.”

Camille’s daughter Mason served as her maid-of-honor, and David wore a tux. The wedding was also attended by fellow Housewives stars Teddi Mellencamp, 37, Dorit Kemsley, 42, and Lisa Rinna, 55. Kyle Richards, 49, was one of Camille’s bridesmaids. Ahead of the wedding, Camille revealed to Us, “I miss being married. I don’t miss my ex, but I really loved being married, so I really look forward to having somebody to spend my life with and share special moments with.” Recall, she went through a public and heartbreaking divorce from Kelsey Grammer in 2011, and the two have continued to battle throughout the years. Now, we’re thrilled both will be happy with their own S.O.’s!