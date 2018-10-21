Brother Nature: Twitter Goes Wild After He’s Accused Of Posting Disturbing Tweets In 2012

Internet star Brother Nature has been causing a wild frenzy on Twitter after some shocking tweets, which he allegedly posted in 2011/2012, have come to the surface.

Twitter star Brother Nature, 20, found himself trending on the popular social media site this past weekend and it wasn’t for something positive. The viral sensation, whose real name is Kelvin Pena, has been accused of posting multiple disturbing tweets back in 2011 and 2012 and fellow Twitter users are outraged about their content. Screenshots of some of the tweets were making their way all over the internet on Oct. 21 and fans have been expressing shock over what Brother Nature allegedly wrote. “HEIL HITLER,” read one. “when I grow up I wanna be like Chris Brown. So if my girlfriend tried to look through my phone while driving I can choke and punch her :D,” read another. One tweet also commented on rapper Jay-Z’s looks and another expressed pride in being white. “Jay Z look like a monkey,” read the Jay-inspired tweet and “WHITE POWER,” the other said.

Although the tweets are a huge surprise, especially for Brother Nature’s fans, who have come to know and love him, there’s been no proof as to whether or not they’re legit since he’s made his account private. If they are confirmed to be his, however, the dates of the tweets would mean he wrote them when he was only around 13 or 14-years-old. Still, followers are not letting a lack of proof or young age stop them from expressing their angry feelings and the amount of outraged tweets seem to keep increasing as the minutes go by.

“Brother Nature DID WHAT????,” one follower wrote. “brother nature we’re done,” wrote another. “oh dear @ COLDGAMEKELV what were you thinking? young,dumb + ignorant? think you need to take accountability for these horrid tweets,” a different user pleaded. Among the negative responses, there were some fans who took a higher route and posted support for Brother Nature. They insisted that since he was so young at the time they were written, he most likely didn’t realize the full meaning of what he was saying and probably feels differently now.

We’re not sure who exposed Brother Nature’s alleged tweets or why they suddenly resurfaced now, but he has yet to make any public comments about the situation. Brother Nature first entered the spotlight back in 2016 when one of his videos called “Money and the deer squad” went viral. The video featured him getting close to a deer he named Canela and because of it, he described himself as a “deer whisperer”. After putting out many more videos that showed him spending time with Canela and other animals, he decided to call himself “Brother Nature.”

Bruh, the way Twitter started Brother Nature’s career and is now ending it 😭 it appears we’ve come full circle pic.twitter.com/3Pa6wrgKNv — S Boogie (@shakuonthebeat) October 21, 2018

We’ll definitely provide updates on this trending story as more information becomes available. We hope things can get straightened out soon enough!