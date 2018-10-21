Blake Shelton Loves When Gwen Stefani Plays Dress Up: He Thinks She’s So ‘Sexy’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated Halloween early this year with some great costumes! Here’s why the country singer ‘loves’ when Gwen changes her look.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have already started dressing up for Halloween this year. The couple celebrated the holiday early on Oct. 19 when Gwen donned an incredible Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas costume. While Blake didn’t go quite as hard with his sailor costume, we’ve learned that he admires his girlfriend’s commitment to dressing up!

“Gwen could dress up in a trash bag and Blake would still find her sexy,” a source close to the country singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have insane chemistry, it’s off the charts. Gwen loves to dress up and Blake loves when she does it, so they’re very well suited in that regard.” The insider adds that “it definitely adds some extra spice to their relationship.”

“Even after all this time together, they can’t keep their hands off each other, they are like a couple of teenagers,” our insider says. “Sometimes Blake has to pinch himself to make sure he’s not actually dreaming. Gwen really is his perfect woman in every single way.”

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker documented her early Halloween party on her Instagram story. Not only did she and her man dress up for the festivities, but her kids also got in on the fun. Gwen also shared a sweet clip of Blake kissing her during the party. Aw! We can’t wait to see what they dress as when the holiday actually rolls around!