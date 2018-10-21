Little Mix, Liam Payne & More Celebrities Rock The BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards Red Carpet

It’s time for the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards! See all of the glamorous celebrities arriving on the red carpet here!

The BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards are about to go down, which means tons of your favorite celebs have flocked to the Wembley Arena in London for the fun affair. But before the show kicks off at 12:45 p.m. ET, the fabulous attendees walked the red carpet and man, did they look good!

Little Mix, aka Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, all looked super glamorous on the carpet in matching all-black ensembles. The girl group is set to take the stage during the show for a performance that’s bound to be all kinds of epic. “We are so excited to be performing at Radio 1’s Teen Awards so we will see you all there,” Little Mix said prior to the show.

Another performer who looked great on the red carpet was Liam Payne! The former One Direction member rocked a navy bomber jacket over a black button down shirt and dark jeans. We’re super excited for him to return to the stage, as his performance of “Get Low” at last year’s show was nothing short of excellent.

5 Seconds Of Summer, HRVY, Jack and Jack, Jonas Blue, Mabel, Not3s, and Sigrid will all also have a chance to wow the crowd during the show, as they’re all set to perform as well. Ahead of the event, 5SOS expressed their excitement to be back at the Radio 1 Teen Awards. “We can’t wait to be back in the UK playing shows. It’s one of our favorite places to play. To be able to play Radio 1’s Teen Awards before our own tour starts is the perfect way to kick things off! Thanks to Radio 1 for having us, can’t wait to see everyone there!” the band said.

Want to see who else graced the red carpet at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards? Then get clicking through the gallery above!