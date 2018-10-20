Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Who Double Their Lip Size With Fillers & Makeup: Before & After Pics

Many gorgeous stars have plumped their lips up with either fillers or makeup and it’s completely transformed their looks in unbelievable ways.

Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and more beautiful celebs have increased their lip sizes with either the magic of lip fillers and/or impressive makeup and we can’t believe how different it makes them look! We’ve narrowed down some of our favorite transforming looks from these hot ladies and it’s always exciting to see! From professional poses to casual candids, plumper lips can stand out in any kind of pic!

Bella recently posted some amazing Instagram pics that clearly showed her lips looking a lot bigger than normal. Although she didn’t reveal the way she obtained the fuller lip look, there’s been a lot of speculation, with some fans saying she indeed got fillers and others saying it’s just a clever makeup trick. Kylie has been very open about her lip fillers. She stopped getting them for a while after giving birth to her daughter Stormi, back in Feb., but some recent pics look like she may have had a touch up.

Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian has also been known to plump her lips from time to time and there’s definitely a big difference from her younger lip look. Kendall Jenner also sometimes shows off slightly thicker lips whether on the runway or in social media pics. Khloe Kardashian is another Keeping Up with the Kardashians star who has increased her lip size. The new mom recently took to her website to describe some makeup tricks and beauty tools she uses to get her bigger pout. Kim Zolciak is a popular reality star that has turned heads with her increased lip size and Lisa Rinna‘s thicker lips have practically become her trademark!

These women definitely know how to pull off the thicker lip look so we say more power to them! It’s always fun to change up a look once in a while and since plumper lips are becoming a trend, we can’t wait to see more similar before and after pics in the future with even more stars!