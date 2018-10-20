Selma Blair Bravely Reveals MS Diagnosis In Heartfelt Post: ‘I Am Disabled’

Selma Blair told fans on Instagram that she had recently been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, an incurable illness. The actress explained her diagnosis and thanked her friends and fans in the brave post — read it here.

Selma Blair is one brave woman. It takes a lot to share a chronic illness diagnosis, but she did so with care and stoicism today on Instagram. The Cruel Intentions actress, 46, revealed that she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a degenerative disease that causes pain, loss of coordination, and nerve damage. Selma said that she had been diagnosed with the illness in August after experiencing symptoms for the past 15 years. “I have #multiplesclerosis,” she wrote on Instagram, attached to a beautiful selfie. “I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Selma decided to announce her diagnosis publicly after feeling the “deepest gratitude” for her costumer, Allisa Swanson, on the set of her new Netflix show, Another Life. Allisa, according to Selma, “carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself.” The actress also thanked her friends for supporting and loving her during this difficult time — Jaime King, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Tara Subkoff, and Noah Newman, as well as producers and crew on her new show.

“I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others,” she wrote on Instagram. “And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok.”

Selma shared her frustration with trying to get a diagnosis. She had been experiencing MS symptoms for “at least 15 years,” and had tests and MRIs done. You can read Selma’s full Instagram post HERE.