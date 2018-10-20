‘RHOBH’ Stars Take Over Hawaii For Camille Grammer’s Wedding Amidst Lisa Vanderpump Drama

Camille Grammer is about to get married to fiancé David C. Meyer, and her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars have flocked to Hawaii to celebrate! See the pics!

Camille Grammer and fiancé David C. Meyer will tie the knot in Hawaii this weekend, and their friends have congregated in Hawaii for the nuptials. On Oct. 19, Kyle Richards shared a sweet photo of her posing with the bride, as well as with fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. “With the beautiful bride to be,” she captioned the pic taken in Kohala, Hawaii, adding a bride emoji and a flower emoji.

Fellow RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump was missing from the photo, which fans quickly picked up on. A fan commented, “WHERE’S LISA VANDERPUMP” on the post. “This is about Camille. It’s a special time for her,” Richards, 49, replied. Another person also asked “Where is LVP” and received a response from Richards that said “She was invited.” When another follower asked, “Is it true she is not going because none of you are speaking to her?” Richards said, “Not true. She was invited.”

As previously reported, Vanderpump decided not to attend Grammer’s wedding, but Grammer isn’t broken up about it. “Camille couldn’t care less that Lisa Vanderpump is skipping out on her big wedding day,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s so excited to finally tie the knot again and so happy that cameras are rolling.

The source also said that Grammer “is a very calm bride to be” and that the other housewives “are used to Lisa not attending things now.” Erika Girardi is also missing out on the ceremony due to work, but “truly wishes she could be there, too,” our source said. Get clicking through the gallery above to see all the pics of the RHOBH stars in Hawaii!