Prince Harry & Meghan vs. Prince William & Kate: Which Royal Couple Does PDA Best?

It’s not often that the royals flaunt PDA, but once in a while, we see Prince Harry/Meghan Markle and Prince Williams/Kate Middleton showing each other love in public. See their cutest PDA pics here!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t always stuck to what’s royally “traditional” in their relationship, and that includes their decision to flaunt PDA while doing their royal duties. While many royal couples don’t often hold hands or kiss in public, Meghan and Harry have defied the rules, and aren’t shy about showing off their love. They’re often seen walking hand-in-hand and showing each other love, even as cameras are flashing away. This week, the newly-married couple was in Australia, and they flaunted more PDA than EVER!

At one point during the trip, Meghan and Harry were holding hands, and he reached behind his back to hold onto her with both hands. Fans referred to this sweet gesture as “super PDA,” and it was just too sweet! Of course, this over-affection could have to do with the fact that Meghan and Harry just confirmed on Oct. 15 that she’s pregnant with their first child. They just can’t contain themselves now that the exciting news is out there…and, of course, we don’t blame them!

Meanwhile, Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, are a bit more selective when it comes to PDA. Although they often share loving looks and laughs in public, it’s not every day that we see them holding hands or getting touchy-feely. Of course, William is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles, so he’s always made a point to be more traditional, while Harry can afford to be a bit rebellious.

Click through the gallery above to check out Harry/Meghan and William/Kate’s sweetest PDA photos and decide which couple flaunts their affection best!