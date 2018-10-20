Lisa Vanderpump Not Missed On Camille Grammer’s Wedding Weekend — Inside Details

Lisa Vanderpump who? The ‘RHOBH’ ladies are ignoring the drama with their frenemy and making this weekend all about Camille Grammer, we’ve learned exclusively!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies are making this weekend a family affair to celebrate their co-star and bestie Camille Grammer‘s wedding. And don’t think that Lisa Vanderpump‘s absence is some big elephant in the room; the women aren’t even thinking about her, we learned exclusively!

“Kyle [Richards], Teddi [Mellencamp Arroyave], Lisa Rinna, and Dorit [Kemsley] are having a blast in Hawaii,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The ladies are having a blast and nobody’s even discussing Lisa! There’s no drama now that Lisa’s not there. The ladies don’t know anything about what she’s doing or filming since it’s been over a month since they’ve had to film with her — and they’re fine with that. Camille is so appreciative they came.” They say that the best revenge is living well, right? Lisa, meanwhile, is living her best life back home in Beverly Hills.

The SUR bosslady was too tired of the drama with the RHOBH cast to attend Camille’s destination, and made the hard decision to stay home. “Lisa refuses to handle the stress of the event and doesn’t see the point in putting herself in an uncomfortable situation,” a RHOBH insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She hasn’t filmed with or even seen the other ladies (except Denise Richards, who she’s filmed a couple scenes with) in over a month and doesn’t want to start now at an big event like this.” Oh — and she’s not filming anything for RHOBH will she’s at home, either!

The support of the RHOBH ladies has really touched Dorit, too. If you haven’t been following the Bravo show, the drama between Lisa and the rest of the cast started when Dorit’s family adopted a dog from her foundation, and ultimately decided to re-home it after it bit one of her children. “It means a lot to Dorit they’re sticking by her through the entire Lisa Vanderpump dog drama,” the first source told us. “Surprisingly, Teddi had her back more than anyone, which surprised Dorit, and it’s brought them closer. They’re all very upset with Lisa and blame her for the fallout, and feel she’s done this to herself.”