Lisa Vanderpump Hasn’t Been Herself Since Her Brother’s Death — To Blame For ‘RHOBH’ Drama?

Could the unexpected death of Lisa Vanderpump’s brother be the reason she’s skipping Camille Grammer’s wedding and refusing to film with her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars? Our source spills!



Just because Lisa Vanderpump has allegedly been refusing to film with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars doesn’t mean she’s a diva. A source close to the reality TV star actually tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that a lot of Lisa’s recent behavior is a direct result of her brother’s untimely death this past May. “Lisa hasn’t been herself for a while now. Her brother’s death truly rocked her and she hasn’t healed from that. The pain of it is trickling into other things and she’s doing her best to move forward with her life, but she’s having difficulties with it. She’s really focusing on her restaurants and charities and skipping out on the drama,” our source says.

“Lisa has been really private about her brother and his passing but his tragic loss has been devastating,” our source adds. At the time of Mark’s passing, it was reported that he died from a suspected overdose and Lisa revealed she was “shocked and saddened.” Now, “she doesn’t want to talk to anyone about it. It has really made her sad and it has affected her life and her work with RHOBH. [Her husband] Ken [Todd] has barely left her side throughout all of this and as usual, he always has her back. He and Lisa feel attacked by all of the other ladies this season, but the other wives feel that Lisa is just doing what she always does and stirring the pot to create stories and drama. Lisa is sad and disappointed the other ladies are not being more sympathetic to what she is going through.” However, don’t be quick to chastise the other ladies — our source also says they “may not realize some of the trauma and pain Lisa is enduring.”

Most of the RHOBH stars are in Hawaii this weekend celebrating Camille Grammer‘s Oct. 20 nuptials. Lisa was invited, but she decided not to attend, as she didn’t want to endure anymore drama. Fortunately, Camille doesn’t seem to care. “Camille couldn’t care less that Lisa Vanderpump is skipping out on her big wedding day,” another source recently told us. “She’s so excited to finally tie the knot again and so happy that cameras are rolling.”