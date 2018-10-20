Kourtney Kardashian ‘Surprised & Shocked’ Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Still Together

Kourtney Kardashian can’t believe that Scott Disick is still going strong with Sofia Richie. Here’s why she is ‘surprised and shocked’ they’ve lasted this long.

Scott Disick has been dating Sofia Richie since 2017, much to Kourtney Kardashian‘s surprise. “Kourtney is surprised and shocked that Scott is still in a relationship with Sofia. Kourtney never believed that Scott and Sofia had much in common and always felt their age difference would create problems,” a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

One of the reasons the 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star doubted the couple would still be together this long is because she wasn’t sure the model, 20, would stick around. “Kourtney thought that Sofia was too young to stay involved with an older guy with kids and is amazed that Sofia has not moved on by now,” the insider adds. “Kourtney still has major doubts about Scott’s future with Sofia. Even though he has a special place in her heart, Kourtney tries not to think about a reconciliation with Scott as long as Sofia is still in the picture.”

With Halloween just around the corner, we’re curious to see if Sofia and Scott end up doing a couple’s costume. As for Kourt, she might be planning something with sister Khloe Kardashian because, as she revealed on Instagram, her kids aren’t interested in doing a group costume.

On Oct. 19, the mom-of-three shared a throwback photo of her with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, all dressed up as Power Rangers. “My kids don’t want to do a group costume with me this year,” she captioned the post. Khloe then jumped into the comments section where she wrote, “I’ll do one with you.” Kourtney seemed to like this idea, replying, “how could i live without you ?”