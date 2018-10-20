Kim Kardashian Once Feared She Was ‘Never Going To Have Sex Again’ — The Surprising Reason Why

No sex? Ever again?? Kim Kardashian was seriously worried once that this could be her life after pregnancy, she revealed in a new interview. Here’s why she thought she was destined for this fate.

Even someone as fabulous and sexy as Kim Kardashian can have their insecurities, you know. Kim got candid in a new interview with famed author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis, telling the American Psycho scribe that she once feared she’d never have sex again after childbirth! While Kim has publicly spoken about her health problems during her first two (preeclampsia and placenta accreta, specifically), this wasn’t a medical matter. Kim said that it was all about the weight she gained in those nine months.

“I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy,” Kim said in the 20th anniversary issue of Richardson Magazine. “Literally, at the end, when you can’t even have sex, I thought, ‘I’m never going to have sex again in my life!’ I just felt so bad about myself in my soul.” Poor Kim! This is totally relatable for anyone who has experienced pregnancy. It’s a total transformation, physically and hormonally. Kim’s got one of the best bodies in the world, but babies change everything!

Kim regained her confidence after working hard to lose the baby weight after giving birth to daughter North West, now 5, and son Saint West, now 2. Kim and husband Kanye West‘s baby girl Chicago West was born earlier this year via surrogate after the couple decided not to put Kim through another high-risk pregnancy. “I didn’t lose weight that quickly. But I’d say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever,” Kardashian said during the interview. “I felt like, ‘I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!’ I just put my body through that, and it was so empowering when I did a nude shoot.”

Good for Kim! As we all know, Kim has done a lot of nude shoots since then. She’s actually being criticized right now for doing by advertising her new KKW Beauty collection with a totally naked ad! After all, it’s supposed to be advertising eyeshadow, and nobody who sees it is really looking at her eyes. Kim also divulged that while she’s totally okay with letting the world see her naked body now, she’s not really into talking about sex itself.

“I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex,” she said. “But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one-on-one, intimate in bed, I’m, like, shy and insecure. I definitely have two different personalities like that.”