Kim Kardashian Cries In New Topless Photo After Saying She Gets ‘Insecure’ During Sex

Kim Kardashian just promoted her new KKW Beauty Flashing Lights Collection with a stunning photo of her crying ‘Turquoise Tears.’ See it here!

Kim Kardashian has been pulling out all the stops for her latest KKW Beauty campaign. In her latest photo promoting her new Flashing Lights Collection, the 37-year-old reality star covered her bare chest with her hands while streamers were attached to her under eyes to give the illusion of crying. “Turquoise Tears @kkwbeauty Flashing Lights Collection of shadows and pigments are available NOW,” she captioned the photo taken by David LaChapelle.

This isn’t the only sexy promo image Kim posted in honor of her new cosmetic products. She revealed the new Pressed & Loose Powder Pigments on Oct. 17 with a photo of her dressed in a silver, long sleeve bodysuit with clear boots. A nude male model posed next to her, holding up a mirror that showed her reflection.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star strip down for a photoshoot, it is interesting timing for her to drop a new nude image. On the same day she shared the Instagram post, a new interview with American author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis dropped for the 20th anniversary of Richardson. In the interview, Kim revealed that she’s not always comfortable getting naked.

“It’s actually funny, at home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is,” she said. “My public persona is wild, sexual. But I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that. But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one on one, intimate in bed, I’m like shy and insecure.”

“I definitely have two different personalities like that,” she added. “But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy.”