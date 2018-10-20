Kailyn Lowry ‘Frightened’ For Jenelle Evans After Hearing 911 Call: She Needs To ‘Escape’ From David

Despite their differences, Kailyn Lowry is ‘still very worried’ about Jenelle Evans after a 911 call in which she’s heard claiming husband David Eason assaulted her was released online.

Jenelle Evans was hospitalized on Oct. 13 after she called the police to report that she had been allegedly assaulted by husband David Eason. The 911 call was later published online, which worried fans as well as fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry.

“Kailyn hopes that Jenelle’s 911 tape being released will force her to get out of a horrible situation. She thinks having this go public might help her to escape,” a source close to Kailyn tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s no secret that Kailyn can’t stand Jenelle, but she’s still very worried about her and her poor innocent kids. This is not the first time that there’s been talk about David and domestic violence. His ex had a restraining order against him, and the way Jenelle has totally isolated herself with him has gotten a lot of people frightened for her – even Kailyn.”

TMZ obtained and released the emotional 911 call on Oct. 19. In the message, the reality star can be heard sobbing before an operator picks up. “My husband assaulted me,” she said, after telling the operator her name and age. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack, and I can’t move my arms. I think that he got violent because he was drinking. I’m recovering from the surgery I just had on Monday. I can’t breathe.”

Jenelle also sounded distressed on the phone due to her kids being in the home. “I have four kids in the house with me right now and they’re all sleeping. I don’t know what to do. He left with his friend and I’m here at the house,” she said.