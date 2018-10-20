Jenelle Evans’ Husband Insists They’ve ‘Never Been Happier’ After She Accuses Him Of Assault

Wait — what?! It’s only been a few days since Jenelle Evans called 911 and accused her husband, David Eason, of assault, but he’s now saying they’ve ‘never been happier’.

Are we in The Twilight Zone? Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason posted a photo of himself, wife Jenelle Evans, and their daughter, Ensley, 20 months, to Instagram on Oct. 20, following a pretty traumatic 911 call, during which Jenelle alleged he assaulted her. “We have never been happier, thanks for asking!” he captioned the pic, which showed the three of them smiling near the water. Does this mean all has been forgiven? We’re so confused.

Just one day prior to David posting this pic, an audio recording of Jenelle’s 911 call was released. During the phone call, which was made earlier this week, Jenelle could be heard sobbing while claiming David attacked her in their North Carolina home. “My husband, he just assaulted me,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 26, told the operator. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f***ing collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

Jenelle was taken to the hospital, following the alleged attack on Oct. 13. On Friday, Oct. 19, Jenelle told E! News that the incident was a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.” “Everything is great,” she told the outlet. “We are totally fine … just taking time off social media, time to focus on ourselves and our family.” And following her statement, David shared video from their dinner date at a restaurant in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Is this all for show or has Jenelle really forgiven David? Only time will tell, but we hope she’s taking care of herself.