Halle Berry, 52, Dances & Reveals How To ‘Keep Your Skin Glowing’ In Hot New Workout Post — See Pic

Halle Berry flaunted her toned figure on Oct. 19 in a happy new workout Instagram pic that showed off her stunning smile and positive personality.

Halle Berry, 52, proved she’s full of youthful energy and has an amazing body when she shared a new Instagram pic that showed her dancing and working out on Oct. 19. The actress wore fitness clothes and had a huge smile on her face as she busted some moves next to a punching bag in the snapshot. “Who else is dancing their way into #FitnessFriday!? On this week’s #PHITtalks we discuss how to stay on the healthy track 💪🏽 We’re talking coffee consumption, replenishing your body after workouts, access to healthy food options, how to fight cravings (even during PMS!), and tips to keep your skin glowing ✨ Check stories & IGTV for more. ENJOY! ❤️,” Halle’s exciting caption for the pic read.

Halle’s known for her hard work at staying fit and it’s definitely paying off. She regularly posts fitness pics of herself to help inspire her followers to live a healthy and active lifestyle no matter their ages. As a mother and working woman, she takes pride in making her health a priority and we can’t say we blame her! From wrestling with a trainer in preparation of a movie role to making healthy recipes, this lady is always sharing some of the best ways to look and feel great.

In addition to working out and eating well, Halle likes to use up some energy to hang out with her two kids. She likes to spend quality time with adorable Nahla, 10, and Marco, 5, and be a normal mother despite the constant spotlight her successful career has brought. After all, there’s nothing quite like family time and she seems to be grateful for her own.

Halle’s definitely an inspiration on a daily basis and we love seeing her new fitness tips. She manages to look half her age and we commend her for it. We can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us in the future!