Hailey Baldwin Thinks It’s ‘Ludicrous’ Fans Are Accusing Her Of ‘Cashing In’ By Marrying Justin Bieber

She’ll be Mrs. Bieber if she wants to! Hailey Baldwin wants fans to know that taking her husband’s last name is only about love, and not business, we’ve learned exclusively.

Get used to calling her Mrs. Bieber, because Hailey Baldwin‘s always intended to take her husband’s name! Hailey, as a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, holds “traditional values,” and has always intended to take her future husband’s last name — no matter if he was Justin Bieber or some Joe Schmoe. So please; could JB’s fans stop saying she’s take advantage of that sweet Bieber name? “Hailey is aware that people are accusing her of trying to cash in on Justin’s name, but it’s ludicrous and simply not true,” the source said. “Hailey is a modern woman, but knew that she would take her husband’s name after she got married.”

Nothing wrong with that! Hailey as a famous last name already, so it wouldn’t make much sense if she were to change it for prestige. Everyone knows who the Baldwins are, just as they know the Biebs. This is important to Hailey, no matter what fans think. “It would have gone against everything she believes in not to take her husband’s name, so people can try and spin it how they want. She doesn’t care,” said the source. What fans are buzzing about, though, isn’t so much that she’s becoming a Bieber; it’s that Hailey filed documents on October 19 to trademark “Hailey Bieber,” and TMZ revealed that the papers indicate it’s potentially to start a clothing line. Would you rather wear something by Hailey Baldwin or Hailey Bieber? This sounds like a smart business move!

Hailey can’t be too worried about this nonsense, though. She has the most loving and supportive husband at her side. Though Justin is concerned about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s health and well-being, a recent report from Us Weekly said that “he’s still totally infatuated with Hailey and he’s made Hailey his priority.” Hailey sees, and reciprocates, that unconditional love, and hopes that others do, too. “As for Justin putting her first, that’s his decision, and nothing she has forced him into,” the source told us. “It’s not even something she’s spoken to him about, but of course she should be his priority; that’s how a marriage is supposed to work.”

