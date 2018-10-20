Hailey Baldwin Is Justin Bieber’s ‘Priority’ Amidst Selena Gomez’s Treatment: He’s ‘Infatuated’ With Her

Justin Bieber is spending his time being grateful for his relationship with his new wife Hailey Baldwin while his ex Selena Gomez gets help for a recent ’emotional breakdown.’

It turns out that Justin Bieber, 24, is turning to his wife Hailey Baldwin, 21, while his ex Selena Gomez, 26, has been making headlines for having to get treatment due to unfortunate health issues. Although he cares for Selena, he is using his time to focus on Hailey and make her his number one lady at all times. “For Justin, there’s always going to be a soft spot in his heart for Selena because you don’t just stop loving someone and caring about someone, especially when they’re going through a difficult time like she is, but he’s still totally infatuated with Hailey and he’s made Hailey his priority,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Justin’s actions have proved to Hailey that everything is okay between them and that even though he may have compassion for what Selena’s currently going through, Hailey always come first. The “Let Me Love You” singer has been working on making his marriage to Hailey his main concern and tries to separate his current life with his past life. “He sees his romantic life going forward with Hailey and he has to separate himself from feeling guilty or bad about Selena because it wouldn’t be fair to his current relationship,” the insider continued. “Hailey is still feeling secure in their relationship because of that.”

Justin and Hailey’s relationship got more serious when they secretly got married at an NYC courthouse back on Sept. 13. Since then, they’ve been seen out and about enjoying each other’s company and looking so in love. Justin has even been calling Hailey his “wife” to people they encounter, even though they have not publicly announced their official marriage yet and are putting together a ceremony to celebrate in the future.

It was just last week that Justin’s former flame Selena reportedly started seeking treatment in a psychiatric facility on the East Coast after having to be hospitalized twice due to having a scary low white blood cell count from her issues with lupus and having a kidney transplant last year. After suffering from an “emotional breakdown” during her second hospital stay, she checked into the rehab center she is currently attending.