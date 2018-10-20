Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are scary cute together! The couple kissed in the sweetest pic, showing off their Halloween costumes. See it here!

It is plain, as anyone can see. That Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were simply meant to be! The couple got in an early Halloween celebration together, sneaking away sans-kids on October 19 — and in full costume. Gwen went all out this year, dressed as an absolutely perfect Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas. Blake… kind of phoned it in this year. Sorry, but it’s true! He looked handsome as hell, though, dressed as a sailor, complete with the little hat. Gwen definitely approved. The happy couple kissed deeply at the event, and it was too cute for words!

You know this is true love, because Blake risked getting a ton of white paint all over his face — and Gwen was okay with him potentially ruining her perfect makeup! We’re seriously impressed by that dedication to detail. You would think, though, that out of all the famous couples in Hollywood, these two would be the cutesy ones to do a couple’s costume. Blake totally could have been Jack Skellington! There’s always next year!

This is actually Blake and Gwen’s second Halloween bash of the month and the second dose of spooky PDA. Gwen had a Halloween-themed birthday party! Gwen showed off the cool decorations and venue on Instagram Live before cuddling up to her boyfriend of almost three years. They shared a sweet kiss, but didn’t get too rowdy — her four-year-old son, Apollo Rossdale, wedged himself into the shot. So cute!

We can’t wait to see what they come up for Halloween itself! Gwen’s costume is going to be hard to beat. We actually may have years of costumes to compare. The two are seriously considering marriage! They’re in no rush to get married, though, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are very happy with where things stand now and will get married when they feel it’s best for both of them.”