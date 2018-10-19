Will It Be A Harsh Winter? 5 Things To Know From The NOAA’s Seasonal Forecast

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released its seasonal forecast. Here are five things we can expect this winter based on the new report!

Here in New York, the temperatures dropped from 90 to 55 seemingly overnight this month, so will this winter be even colder? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center released its seasonal forecast on Oct. 18, and the predictions are quite interesting. Here are five things to know about this winter based on the NOAA’s report:

1. Most of the United States might experience a mild winter. States from the Pacific Northwest through the Northern Plains and into the Northeast are likely to have above-average temperatures, the NOAA reported. The Southeast, on the other hand, has equal chances of experiencing above-average, normal, or below-average temperatures. But there isn’t anywhere in the country who are definitely due for a colder-than-normal winter. Hey, while we’re talking about having a mild to warmer winter, this is probably a good time to remind you that we only have 12 years to limit catastrophic global warming! Happy Friday!!

2. There could still be major snowstorms. Don’t pull a Kelly Kapoor and give away all of your winter coats to everyone around your office just yet because snowfall is still a very real possibility. “Even during a warmer-than-average winter, periods of cold temperatures and snowfall are still likely to occur,” the agency stated. The winter forecast also only covers December through February, but winter weather can last beyond that.

3. The Deep South might experience snowfall. The southern states of the U.S., as well as those in the Mid-Atlantic, are expected to receive above-normal precipitation. Since the Southeast is the only region not projected to have above-normal temperatures, a few winter storms could bring snow to the Deep South this season.

4. Drier-than-average conditions are expected for the Great Lakes. Portions of the Northern Rockies and the Northern Plains are also likely to experience drier-than-average conditions. This could mean that there will be less snow from the Mountain West to the Midwest, which usually get hit hard from lake-effect snow.

5. El Niño could be in full force. The winter forecast hinges predominantly on the 75 percent chance that El Niño, characterized by warming waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, will develop in the coming months and last through the winter. “We expect El Nino to be in place in late fall to early winter,” said NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center Deputy Director Mike Halpert, according to CNN. The effect could “influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the North.”