Lisa Vanderpump: Will She Film Segment For RHOBH During Camille Grammer’s Wedding? The Truth

Lisa Vanderpump won’t be attending Camille Grammer’s wedding, but will she film any scenes for ‘RHOBH’? A source close to Lisa told HL EXCLUSIVELY what fans can expect.

Lisa Vanderpump will not be filming anything for RHOBH when Camille Grammer gets married this weekend, an event that Lisa will not be attending. A source close to Lisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s put her foot down, and her decision is final. “Lisa has zero plans to film this weekend,” our source said. “Production is busy anyways in Hawaii filming Camille’s wedding. Lisa has said multiple times during filming this year that she is not doing another season, but this time, she seems to truly mean it.”

When it comes down to it, Bravo’s pleas for her to return are not enough to convince her. “Bravo always calls her and begs her to come back,” our source went on to say. “This time, Bravo promised her more of a story line about all of the work she’s doing with dogs and her charities, so she agreed to sign on the dotted line. But it is unlikely she will return after this season.”

On top of all this, Lisa is still grieving over the death of her brother. “Lisa’s brother’s death has hit her very hard and the pressure of the show along with the fact that she feels the girls are ganging up on her is having her saying repeatedly to friends that this will in fact be her very last season,” our source went on to say. “She’s so distraught over everything and can’t take anymore.”

Meanwhile, Camille is completely unfazed by the fact that Lisa will skip out on her wedding. “Camille couldn’t care less that Lisa Vanderpump is skipping out on her big wedding day,” our source told us. “She’s so excited to finally tie the knot again and so happy that cameras are rolling.”