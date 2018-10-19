Is the ‘Hot Felon’ about to become a ‘Hot Husband?’ After billionaire heiress Chloe Green gave birth to their first son, Jeremy Meeks teased that they might soon tie the knot!

“Maybe,” Jeremy Meeks, 34 told Us Weekly earlier in the month, when asked if he was going to take his relationship with Chloe Green, 27, to the next level. The Top Shop heiress and felon/model welcomed their first child together in June, so it’s quite possible that he’s willing to settle down and raise baby Jayden alongside Chloe as a family. Will he pop the question? Has he already? Fans will have to wait and see.

Jeremy and Chloe sparked engagement rumors in July after she was seen with a diamond ring on that finger. The talk of a potential engagement picked up in September, when he was pictured with celebrity jeweler Richie Rich. “Enjoy your new ice,” Richie said. He could have meant the pendant around Jeremy’s neck or possibly a ring for Chloe. A day before Richie’s IG post, she shared a sparkler with an emerald cut on Jeremy’s Instagram story, per Us Weekly.

However, with how Jeremy’s prior marriage ended, it might be a good idea to wait? Before hooking up with Chloe, Jeremy was a family man, married to Melissa Meeks and a father to two kids – to his biological son, Jeremy Jr, 9, and a stepdad to Melissa’ son Robert, 12. Melissa has allowed Jeremy Jr. to go overseas to visit his father, but she hasn’t granted the same permission to Robert. Despite this, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Jeremy is “doing his best to stay connected to Robert…but it’s complicated….[his] new life with Chloe in Europe is Jeremy’s priority now.” Sadly, even his old family has taken a backseat to his new jet-setting lifestyle.

Chloe and Jeremy began their whirlwind romance in June 2017, after they were sported getting hot and heavy on a yacht in Turkey. He was still married to Melissa at the time, and filed for legal separation a month later. The two finalized their divorce in June 2018, seemingly around the exact time that Chloe gave birth. Three months after welcoming Jayden into the world, Chloe’s body was back to being beach-ready. She rocked a loose leopard top and tight black shorts while going for a walk in St. Tropez in Aug, and the pictures were smoldering. So, if she suddenly needs to undergo a fitting for a wedding dress, she’ll be set!