Mega Millions $970,000,000 Draw: What Time Is It & How Do I Watch?

That’s a lotta money! The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed its previous record, and we can’t wait to see who the lucky winner will be when the draw happens on October 19th! Here’s how to watch!

The Mega Millions is breaking its own record with an $970,000,000 draw on October 19, 2018. Of course, everyone is going to want to tune in to see if YOU are the lucky winner! (BRB, running to get a ticket.) Per usual, the drawing will be held at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, and is broadcast live on the local cable channel WGN or can be viewed on the Official Mega Millions website. No one won Tuesday night’s draw, worth $667 million at the time. The following morning, the jackpot soared past the Mega Millions previously set record to $868 million. Since Wednesday morning, it has increased to $970 million.

The estimated cash value of for Friday’s jackpot is $548.6 million, which winners typically favor. However, there is also an option that the jackpot would be paid out over 29 years. Nobody has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24, when 11 colleagues in a California office shared $543 million, which was the largest earnings on one ticket. It has swelled since, as no one has purchased the lucky ticket that matches the six winning numbers pulled two times a week.

The $970 million jackpot beat the previous record of $656 million, set on March 30, 2012. While you may be running to buy a Mega Millions or Power Ball ticket with this huge pot of cash, we will tell you that the odds of winning are still abysmal –sorry! You have a 1 in 302 million for Mega Millions, according to CBS News. But you never know, you could get lucky!