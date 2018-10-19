Victor Cruz Hints He May Be Proposing To Karrueche Tran: ‘She’s Very Much The One For Me’

Are Victor Cruz & Karrueche Tran going to get engaged soon? In a new interview, Victor couldn’t help but gush how Karrueche is ‘the one’ for him!

Get you a guy who gushes over you the same way Victor Cruz gushes over Karrueche Tran. While the two have been romantically linked since Dec. 2017, an engagement might be in their very near future. “She’s very much the one for me,” he told Us Weekly. “I love her very much. We’re still growing and learning things about each other as we’re going along.” Time will tell whether or not Victor gets on bended knee soon or not!

We reported earlier in July how Karrueche was happy over reports that her ex Chris Brown had found love again. “Karrueche is happy that Chris might finally have a new girlfriend. She is not jealous in the least bit, but instead kind of relieved that he is moving on from their relationship,” a source close to Karrueche told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Karrueche is getting teased by friends that Chris’ new girl Ammika looks just like her, but she doesn’t care. As long as Chris is happy and focusing his energy on someone new, that is cool with Karrueche.”

Karrueche previously opened up about her relationship with Victor is so much easier than her one with Chris. “It’s good,” the actress told Bossip about dating Victor. “We like each other. We just mesh very well. We get along, we have fun. Whether it’s just us two or friends. It’s easy breezy and it’s really refreshing, and I’m just enjoying it.”

