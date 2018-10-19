Buckle up: Travis Scott & Drake’s ‘Sicko Mode’ music video is finally here! Watch the new clip, which features both guys making their way around Houston, Travis hometown.

The ride continues! The long-awaited visual for Travis Scott & Drake’s infectious track “Sicko Mode” is finally here. The ‘6’ rapper first teamed up with Travis for the song off his theme park-centric record in August, and fans knew the video portion would be fire. The two A-listers decided to do it real big for the video, and did NOT disappoint. The footage was shot in Travis’ hometown of Houston, and shows the rappers making their way to all the iconic spots in town. You can watch it above!

“Sickoworld” doesn’t mark the first time these two rappers have worked together. The pair previously linked up on Drake’s playlist project ‘More Life’ so it’s no wonder both artists have so much musical chemistry.Travis also worked with the likes of Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Sheck Wes, and more, for the release of Astroworld, which shot to No.1 on the Billboard charts in it’s first week.

Meanwhile, Drake has been busy building with other rappers in the game as well. After bringing Chris Brown onstage at a show, and squashing their beef, Drake is bonding with Chris over fatherhood, a hip-hop insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris is ahead of Drake on it all and so he has been giving him all kinds of advice,” our insider continues. “Becoming a father changed Chris so much and made him want to be a role model for his daughter and he shared that with Drake.”