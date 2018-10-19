T.I.’s Nude Melania Trump Look-Alike Slams FLOTUS For Bashing Free Speech

T.I. enraged the White House when he released a video starring a naked Melania Trump look-alike, Melanie Marsden, who told HL EXCLUSIVELY why the outrage is ‘ridiculous’!

After T.I. posted a video on Twitter that shows a Melania Trump look-alike stripping in the Oval Office, her representative Stephanie Grisham called for a boycott of his music. But the nude co-star in T.I.’s video, Melanie Marsden, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the boycott is an attack on free speech. “A boycott seems ridiculous as we live in America where freedom of speech is our right under the first amendment,” she said. “Ironically, her husband has the right to say ‘Grab them by the p***y’ and nobody boycotted him.” We have to agree that it sure seems like a double standard — but that’s no big shock.

Also not a huge shock? Melanie has received a huge amount of backlash online for participating in the video, including tons of threats right on her own Instagram page. According to Melanie, the threats have been very serious. “Someone threatened to hit me with a baseball bat, hit me with their car. Another said, ‘I hope you get raped then killed,'” she added. Wow, talk about scary!

So how is she coping with all the vicious attacks? “I’m reminding myself that you can’t please everyone and the good news is I have received tons of support from friends and other industry heavyweights including Wendy Williams on her show,” she admitted. “I’m also seeing it as ‘light’ and not so serious as we are not discussing a cure for cancer.” In keeping with her goal of staying “light” Melanie posted a hilarious video reminder to all her haters to #BeBest — and she was dressed up like — you guessed it — Melania Trump.