24 Times Taylor Swift Shined In Sexy Sequined Looks – 2018 AMAs Dress, ‘Rep’ Tour Bodysuits & More

Taylor Swift is bringing her ‘Reputation’ tour to Australia – along with all of her sparkly costumes! Prepare for the next leg of Tay’s world tour by checking out 24 of her gorgeous glittery looks!

Taylor Swift has been shining like fireworks over sad, empty towns for years. The next city to experience Tay’s guiding light will be Perth, Australia, where the singer, 28, will light up the Optus Stadium tonight, Oct. 19, with flames, glow-up bracelets and yes, fireworks. After wrapping up the American leg of her Reputation tour earlier this month, the fans down under will get to witness all the glory of Taylor’s tour. And with her tour, comes plenty of sparkly outfits.

To get psyched up for this next leg of Tay’s Rep tour, we decided to round up some of our favorite shimmery ensembles that the 10-time Grammy winner has donned throughout the years. One of our favorite looks came at this year’s American Music Awards on Oct. 9 when the “Delicate” hitmaker arrived on the red carpet wearing a mirrored mini dress by Balmain with matching thigh-high boots. Taylor herself dubbed this look, “human disco ball” on Instagram when she thanked her fans for making her “so so happy” on the night of the awards show.

At the same show, Taylor donned a sequined red and black bodysuit with leather thigh-high boots for her stellar performance of “I Did Something Bad.” The outfit appeared to draw inspiration from the various sparkly black bodysuits that the songstress has been rocking on her Reputation tour.

Taylor practically gleams whenever she attends the AMAs, actually. In 2013, she stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning strapless metallic Julien MacDonald minidress that caught the light at every angle.

Whether she’s on the stage or the red carpet, the “End Game” singer has proved time and again that she will never stop wearing glistening ensembles (even though she’s fully aware that people throw rocks at things that shine). See more of Taylor’s best looks in the gallery above!