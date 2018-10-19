Selena Gomez ‘Never Imagined’ Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Would Marry: It Was A ‘Shock’

Getting engaged was one thing, but Selena Gomez was truly shocked to find out ex Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin actually got married, we learned exclusively! Here’s why!

Selena Gomez was understandably thrown when her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin. Who wouldn’t be weirded out by that? The thing is… Selena didn’t think Justin and Hailey would ever pull the trigger and actually make it down the aisle! “Selena was in complete shock when she heard that Justin and Hailey actually followed through with their marriage,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It took Selena some time to really comprehend the whole thing because she never thought in a million years that Justin would actually do it.”

Justin and Hailey’s engagement and subsequent surprise legal marriage was shocking to a lot of people. Of course Selena would feel that way! The couple got together earlier this year, almost immediately after Selena and Justin called it quits for the umpteenth time. Within months, Justin and Hailey were in love, engaged, and married. They haven’t had their actual wedding yet, but Selena’s significant ex is firmly off the market. That major event, according to a report from Page Six, could have allegedly played a factor in her recent “emotional breakdown” and subsequent hospitalization. “Selena has had a lot on her plate – too much,” they said.

Regardless of what’s happening with her ex, Selena’s thriving in treatment, and taking her recovery day by day! “Selena is slowly getting stronger by the hour but is not out of the woods at all. Mentally and physically, she is dealing with a lot of health issues that make her recovery challenging,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But she is getting the best care, has the best doctors in the world and is surrounded by family and friends that love her. She is getting a ton of support and hopes to be better soon.”

Selena Gomez’s rep declined to comment on this story.