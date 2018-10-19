Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ‘Friends Are Worried Sick’ He’s On ‘Downward Spiral’ After Jen Drama

Poor Ronnie Ortiz-Magro! The ‘Jersey Shore’ star is struggling in his relationship with girlfriend Jen Harley, and his friends are severely worried about him, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“Friends are worried sick about Ronnie [Ortiz–Magro]. He is on a downward spiral and has been a mess the entire time while filming Jersey Shore. Friends and cast mates fear Jen [Harley] has been the major cause of much of Ronnie‘s troubles. He is not himself at all lately. Friends and co-stars, Vinny [Guadagnino], The Situation, JWoww and Snooki, don’t know why he stays with her, as she is just so toxic to him. Ronnie knows this too, but he loves her despite everything,” a source close to the Jersey Shore star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Ronnie and Jen’s relationship has had its fair share of drama over the last few months. From online rants and videotaped altercations to a car-dragging incident, it’s been a wild ride for these two (no pun intended). And to make matters worse — they share a child together, so it’s not like they could make a clean break from each other even if they wanted to. Ronnie recently revealed he and Jen are seeking counseling, but his friends are pressuring him to break up with her.

“Ronnie is feeling pressured by friends to end his relationship with Jen,” another source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Everyone around Ronnie sees that all Jen does is push Ronnie’s buttons to set him off, but yet he fails to put a stop to it which frustrates Ronnie and his friends that care about him.” Jen actually blames Jersey Shore for all their issues, she revealed on Instagram on Oct. 16, but Ronnie’s friends don’t feel the same way.

Will they go the distance? Only time will tell.