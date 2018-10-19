Roger Mathews Gushes Over JWoww On 3rd Anniversary After Split: I Wouldn’t ‘Change’ A Thing

JWoww filed for divorce from Roger Mathews more than one month ago, but that didn’t stop him from sending her love on their 3rd wedding anniversary. See the message here.

JWoww and Roger Mathews are not currently together, but he sure is doing whatever it takes to win her back! Although JWoww filed for divorce from the 43-year-old on Sept. 12, he took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to acknowledge their wedding anniversary. “This happened 3 years ago today,” he captioned a photo from the wedding day. “8 years together total. 3006 days together. Not one of them was a flawless day. Not one of when would I change. Happy Anniversary Baby. Wedding video in my bio because I’m a corny traditionalist.” JWoww did not acknowledge the occasion on her own page.

This gushing message comes just days after the exes actually celebrated their anniversary together. On Oct. 13, Roger posted a picture of them enjoying a romantic dinner, which he captioned, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” He also surprised her with a horse-drawn carriage and flowers, all of which he documented on his Instagram. It definitely seems like Roger is putting in WORK to win his lady back in the aftermath of her deciding to file divorce papers.

After JWoww filed, Roger revealed that there was no “cheating or any dumb s***” involved. Instead, he explained that JWoww “grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into.” He didn’t explain specifically what that pattern entailed, but he did seem to take blame for Jwoww wanting out of the relationship. However, he did vow to to win Jenni back.

“I’m not done fighting,” he said. “I’m going to win my wife back. I’m going to win her affection back. I’m going to win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We’re in counseling, so there is still hope.” Roger and Jenni have two children together.