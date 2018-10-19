Rachel may have announced her pregnancy over the summer, but The ‘Fight Song’ singer just opened up about her baby’s sex. She even dedicated her new song ‘You Belong’ to the little one. Take a look!

Don’t let Rachel Platten‘s blue dress fool you! While the 37-year-old “Fight Song” singer performed a new song on Good Morning America on Oct. 19, she announced that she’s having a baby girl. Before she performed “You Belong,” which she dedicated to her little one, Rachel paused to share the sex reveal with her fans. “What do you guys think?” she asked, while a man stood beside her with pink and blue onesies. Then she cried out, “I’m having a girl,” and held the teeny pink outfit over her baby bump. Rachel couldn’t keep the smile off of her face during the sweet moment — especially after her husband joined her on stage, along with her niece and the toddler’s parents. Aw!

Rachel was absolutely glowing when she appeared on the morning show. Her budding belly was on full display in a blue dress, and her blonde locks were center-parted and loose around her face. After revealing her baby’s sex, she performed “You Belong” for her daughter. Some of the sweet lines from the single included, “I want to meet you so much I could cry,” and, “I want to help you be better than me. There won’t be a star in the sky you can’t reach.” These adorable lyrics come almost three months after Rachel announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband Kevin Lazan, 37, in a raw Instagram post.

“As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way — how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too?” she captioned a baby bump shot. “I was so afraid that if I shared that part (the difficulty of flying and performing while puking in green rooms and airplanes) that I’d seem ungrateful somehow when I’m actually crazy full of gratitude — I’m just HUMAN.”

JUST IN: IT'S A GIRL! @RachelPlatten reveals she's having a baby girl!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IqUiRltjSe — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 19, 2018

Powerful singer @RachelPlatten reveals her new song exclusively on @GMA!! 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/rrzOI0JnAS — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 19, 2018

After her honest announcement, Rachel has kept sharing each and every step of her pregnancy journey with her fans. She’s so real, and we can’t wait for her baby girl to arrive. Rachel is going to be an incredible mom!