Best Dressed Of The Week — Priyanka Chopra, Carrie Underwood & More
From country’s biggest stars to a model in a Canadian tuxedo, we saw it all this week. Click to see pics of the best dressed stars below!
Priyanka Chopra is our best dressed star of the week! She wore a gorgeous blue Michael Kors dress at the 12th Annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York on Oct. 16. Looking good while doing good! Emma Stone wore a stunning silver Louis Vuitton dress at The Favourite premiere in London on Oct. 18. Her shimmering makeup and bejeweled headpiece was out-of-this-world amazing! Perfect for a holiday party! Katy Perry wore a blue Alexis Mabille gown from their AW18 Couture collection at the 2018 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 18. See more best dressed stars at that event here!
Katie Holmes wore a gray Prada suit at the American Ballet Theatre Gala in NYC on Oct. 17. Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous in a white Monique Lhuillier at the CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville on Oct. 17. Also at the CMTs, Carrie Underwood wore Tadashi Shoji, showing off her growing baby bump! Another star showing her tiny baby bump was Meghan Markle, at the Government House in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 18. Model Sara Sampaio wore Julien Macdonald at the Elle Women in Hollywood event and looked sexy and stunning.
Dakota Johnson wore Chanel at the Suspiria premiere after party and looked cool and chic. Bella Hadid celebrated her campaign with True Religion at the Poppy in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, wearing a complete denim look from the brand. See all of the best fashion moments of the week in the gallery attached above!