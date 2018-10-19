PETA Protesters March Topless In NYC Against Canada Goose’s Use Of Fur: See Powerful Pics

It’s one way to get people’s attention! PETA protestors rallied in NYC against Canada Goose’s use of fur, and they did so completely topless. See the wild pics, here.

PETA protestors took to the streets of New York City on October 19 to rally against Canada Goose, a company that makes heavy duty winter coats. Despite the 40 degree weather, the protestors stood strong outside completely topless, only wearing black pants and matching combat boots with the words “Canada Goose Kills” painted on their chests and abdomens. On their backs, the company’s logo was painted to look like it was dripping with blood. The protestors are enraged at the “shameless cruelty” they say Canada Goose exhibits by using coyote fur as trim on the coats’ hoods. The PETA demonstrations started around noon at the brand’s flagship store in the NYC neighborhood of SoHo.

The protestors set off smoke bombs and flew a banner over the street that showed the bloody logo. The chanted and carried signs that said things like, “Proudly Torturing Animals since 1957,” and graphic photos depicting skinned coyotes. Please be aware that the photo included below features a small sign that shows coyotes. PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement: “Every Canada Goose coat represents the suffering of coyotes who were caught in painful steel traps and geese whose throats were slit. PETA is calling on shoppers to refuse to give a dime to this cruel company until it stops selling items for which sensitive animals are tormented and killed.”

Canada Goose’s down jackets with fur trims retail for over $1000. PETA said that this was just the beginning of their work against the company; more protests are slated for this fall and winter, when people start pulling their coats out of storage. “Coyotes used for the company’s fur trim can suffer in traps for days before they’re shot or bludgeoned to death. Trapped coyote mothers desperate to get back to their starving pups have even attempted to chew off their own limbs to escape.”

PETA also claims that the geese from which the company sources its down are allegedly abused. Canada Goose countered all of PETA’s claims of animal cruelty in a statement:

“Ethically sourced down, fur, wool and shearling are an important part of our story. We believe all animals are entitled to humane treatment in life and death, and are deeply committed to the responsible use and ethical sourcing of all animal materials in our products. We do not condone any willful mistreatment and neglect of animals or acts that maliciously cause undue pain, injury or suffering. We recently implemented comprehensive traceability programs for both Fur and Down to ensure they are sourced from animals that have not been subjected to any unfair practices, willfull mistreatment or undue harm.”