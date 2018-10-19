Nicki Minaj Seemingly Throws Shade At Cardi B In ‘Transformer’ Verse: ‘Got At Me, Now She’s A Goner’

Future’s new song, ‘Transformer,’ features an epic verse from Nicki Minaj, and it definitely seems like she’s firing shots at Cardi B amidst their escalating feud. See the lyrics here!

New music from Nicki Minaj is here, and Cardi B seems to be the victim to some disses in the rapper’s verse on Future’s “Transformer,” which dropped on Oct. 19. Nicki’s fans are going nuts over her new rap, and many have pointed out the possible lyrics about Cardi. “They ain’t warn her, now she out here facin’ karma, had a chance, but got at me now she’s a goner,” Nicki says at one point. This seems to be the most direct reference to Cardi, who attempted to throw a shoe at Nicki during a New York Fashion Week party last month. The ladies have been in a very public feud ever since.

In the “Transformer” verse, Nicki also refers to herself as the “GOAT” (greatest of all time), which could be her way of reminding Cardi who’s the “queen.” Plus, she brags about how she’s “pullin a milli’ for a show” while “these b***hes is servin’ Milli Vanilli on the low.” In case you’re unfamiliar, Milli Vanilli is an R&B duo who was exposed for lip-syncing in 1989, which led to them having to give back their Grammy Award and refund fans who had attended their concerts an bought their recordings. Is Nicki saying that other rappers, like, possibly Cardi, are frauds, too!?

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that Cardi had written a scathing Nicki diss track, and was contemplating whether or not to release it. She slammed entire report on social media, but after she hears Nicki’s verse, she might want to get to writing some lyrics!

Cardi confronted Nicki at the NYFW party because she thought the rapper had ‘liked’ a tweet about her parenting abilities on social media. Nicki denied ever doing such a thing, and slammed publicly slammed Cardi for taking the beef public. There’s a long way to go in resolving this one!