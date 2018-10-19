Miranda Lambert Is A ‘Hopeless Romantic’: She’s Determined To Find The Cowboy Of Her Dreams

Even though her relationship with Evan Felker fell apart, Miranda Lambert is not giving up on love. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned what kind of man she wants and how she won’t ‘give up until she gets it right.’

Miranda Lambert, 34, ended things with Evan Felker, 34, in August and, three years after announcing her split from Blake Shelton, 42, the specter of her marriage still seems to linger about her. Despite these heartbreaks and bad luck, she’s still “determined to find the man of her dreams,” a source close to the “Vice” singer. She considers herself a hopeless romantic and fears she often falls in love too easily.”

“She feels that just because she was unlucky in love with Blake, and other sexy singers, doesn’t mean she can’t get it right with the next guy,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “She is learning how to be a better girlfriend and won’t give up until she gets it right.” Of course, the onus is not just on Miranda. Her relationship with the allegedly still-married Evan Felker ended because he reportedly broke one of her rules. He supposedly “did something he knew she wasn’t going to approve of” and once he did, it was all over between them.

So, what kind of man is Miranda looking for? It won’t be a huge surprise, but she’s looking for a cowboy with a heart – and voice – of gold. “Miranda is attracted to talented guys, singers, artists and good old fashioned country boys,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Miranda wants a man that is sexy, spontaneous and knows how to have fun. She often fantasizes about finding the cowboy of her dreams and running away to a ranch with her man forever.” That sounds very similar to her former husband, but when you have a type, you have a type.

Speaking of Blake, the Voice judge skipped out on the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event on Oct 17, and some suspected that his decision to bail was because his ex, Miranda, was going to be there. With Blake being one of the biggest names in country music, his absence was noticed. However, he didn’t go because he dreaded a run-in with his former flame. The night, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, was all about women in country music. Blake being there, the source said, would have “taken away [the focus] from all the women being honored.” That’s why he wasn’t there.