Meghan Markle Admits Pregnancy Is Like ‘Having Jet Lag’ & Reveals What She Does When She Can’t Sleep

Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting this week — and the mom-to-be just opened up about her pregnancy! See what she had to say about her symptoms and workouts.

How sweet is it that Meghan Markle, 37, is pregnant on her first royal tour with Prince Harry, 34? All of these appearances are giving the former actress chances to flaunt her budding belly in adorable maternity looks — and talk about her pregnancy! The newlyweds went to Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Oct. 18 to talk mental health with surfers, and Meghan told one of the locals how she’s staying in shape while carrying her baby, according to Sky News. “Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Charlotte Connell said. “She said she was up up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep. It’s a bit of a double whammy for her as she has both the baby and the jet lag to content with.”

Sounds rough, but we’re happy to hear Meghan is taking care of her body with some low-intensity workouts. She has a lot of engagements to attend on this tour, so it’s important that she puts herself first. We’re sure her husband is on board with this since he’s reportedly afraid of the toll that this tour will take on her, a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry is usually such a carefree guy but Meghan‘s pregnancy has already changed him,” the insider said. “He’s already in protective daddy mode. He’s so worried about this trip they’ve just left on because their schedule is jam packed with engagements and he’s paranoid that it’ll be too much for Meghan and their unborn baby.”

So how is Harry keeping his wife safe and sound during this trip? “He’s saying he wants her on bed rest anytime they’re not at an engagement,” the source added. “He’s being super overprotective. Meghan‘s agreed to take lots of naps, and she thinks it’s very sweet that he’s worried like this.”

But so far, so good! Harry and Meghan looked totally happy and healthy in Sydney. Both were barefoot with leis around their necks, but while the prince sported tan slacks and a blue button-down, Meghan looked perfectly beachy in a striped maxi dress. What a gorgeous pair!