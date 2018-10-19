Mega Millions Winning Numbers: October Jackpot Results For $1 Billion Prize

Pull out your ticket(s)! We’ve got the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Oct. 19, right here. You’re one click away from finding out if you’re now a billionaire.

Let’s see if you’ll be making history tonight. The Mega Millions just offered its largest jackpot ever, a whopping $1 billion, on Oct. 19, 2018! To claim the prize, you need to have the following six numbers, in order. And here they are: 65, 53, 23, 15, 70, and 7. Congratulations…or not! If you lucked out, don’t fret, as this could be good news. If no one won Friday’s jackpot, all that money will accumulate into an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot for the next drawing, according to ABC News. But here’s the most shocking figure. While the cash prize for tonight’s drawing is $548.6 million, the next cash prize is an estimated $904.9 million. Yes, that’s almost as much as the Oct. 19 jackpot itself! If you’re too impatient, you can try your luck at the Powerball’s drawing for $430 million on Oct. 20. A pretty good consolation prize, if you ask us.

If you happen to be the person (or pool of people) who beat the one in 302 million odds tonight, you have two options on claiming your prize: a cash payout or annual payment. For the cash option, you’ll collect all the cash in the lottery’s jackpot pool ($548.6 million, as we mentioned earlier). The other route is receiving an initial payment, followed by 29 more years of annual payments, with each worth five percent more than the last. Now, enough with the money talk — who’s the lucky winner?

Well, we may or may not find out. While the Mega Millions website has listed four jackpot winners in 2018, some new millionaires choose to remain anonymous. Meanwhile, other winners are required to disclose their name by law! It all depends on the specific state’s laws, so we’ll keep you updated. The most recent jackpot winner was actually a pool of 11 clever office co-workers from Santa Clara County in California. However, the last jackpot winner to publicly reveal his name was Richard Wahl of New Jersey, who won $533 million from the March 30 drawing! Perhaps we’ll be writing your name next on HollywoodLife? And if your lucky picks were all correct tonight, a huge congratulations. You just won US history’s second-largest jackpot (the first is the 2016 Powerball, with a prize of $1.6 billion).