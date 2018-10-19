Mega Millions Live Stream: Find Out If You’re A Winner By Watching The Draw Online

Gather round! Watch the winning numbers get picked for the Mega Millions lottery at 11:00 PM ET on Oct. 19, right here! Find out if you’ll be a billionaire by the day’s end.

It’s almost time! The Mega Millions is holding its record-breaking draw on Friday night, so stay tight — you don’t want to miss out. We’re bringing the live stream right to you, which you can watch below. The six lucky numbers will be picked at 11:00 PM ET in Atlanta’s WSB-TV studios. At $1 billion, this is Mega Million’s largest jackpot ever, and it’s the second-largest lottery prize overall in America’s history, according to CBS News. The 2016 Powerball offered a whopping $1.6 billion prize!

The chances of winning are 1 in 302 million, CBS News also reported. As we’ve told you earlier today, the actual cash prize for Friday’s lottery is $548.6 million, although the winner can opt to receive the money in intervals throughout the next 29 years after an initial annual payment. Not too shabby! You have until 10:45 on Oct. 19 to buy a ticket for the draw, according to USA Today. You can break the Mega Millions’ dry spell, as no one has won the jackpot since July 24!

There have been four jackpot wins total in 2018. Here’s some words of advise from past lottery winners, for extra good luck! Shane Missler, a resident of Florida who won the Mega Millions’ $450 million prize from the Jan. 5 drawing, said that those “who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded,” according to the statement that his lawyer issued to the Tampa Bay Times. And if you actually hit the winning combination of numbers, 1988 Powerball winner Frank Rubinic advised to wait a “month or two.” Yes, really! “Once you go public, people all around the world are going to be bothering you,” he told the Lancaster Online in 2016.

The last drawing took place on Oct. 16. No one won the $667 million prize, which is why $1 billion is up for grabs tonight!