Lin-Manuel Miranda & Emily Blunt Sing Aladdin’s ‘Whole New World’ On ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Set

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda can show you the world — shinning, shimmering, splendid – and the ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ co-stars did so by singing one of the best songs from ‘Aladdin.’

Is it too late to have Lin-Manuel Miranda, 38, score the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin? The Hamilton creator and national treasure plays Jack in the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns, and while promoting the film (per PEOPLE) he joined the film’s lead, Emily Blunt, 35, for an impromptu sing-a-long. Being that they were promoting a Disney film, it makes sense that they would sing Aladdin and Jasmine’s famous duet from the 1992 classic. They even flipped the script, with Emily playing the “street rat” and Lin-Manuel taking the princess’s role.

This wasn’t the only duet the two shared while commandeering Disney Studios’ Instagram page. The two belted out a little bit of “Moments in the Woods” from Into the Woods, which Lin-Manuel claiming that since the film “is a Disney film [then] this Sondheim officially counts as a Disney tune.” While these videos are fab, what may be even more impressive are the videos where Lin-Manuel mashed up “One Jump Ahead” with songs from Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid and Mulan.

If that wasn’t cool enough, Lin-Manuel gave some much-needled love to the underrated “Cruella de Vil” song from 101 Dalmatians while mashing it up with Ursula’s “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” Frollo’s “Hellfire” and Scar’s “Be Prepared.” It was the ultimate Disney villain mix. All it was missing was Doctor Facilier’s “Friends On The Other Side” from The Princess and the Frog. Maybe it’s for the remix?

If fans were digging on this duet, they’ll get an eye and earful of Emily and Lin-Manuel when Mary Poppins Returns opens on Dec. 19, 2018. Lin-Manuel’s Jack is a lamplighter who “apprenticed under Dick Van Dyke’s character, Bert, from the original movie. The original flick was a staple of Lin-Manuel’s home life as a kid.

“I wore out ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and I wore out ‘Jolly Holiday,’ Miranda told Mashable. “I didn’t see the end for many years because I would burst into tears at ‘The Birds,’ and I was like, ‘Turn it off! Turn it off!’ “

“There are dreams that are too audacious to dream,” he adds. “Like, you could dream of maybe being on Broadway someday, you could dream of writing a show. Then there are dreams that you didn’t even have the audacity to have, like that there would be a sequel to Mary Poppins and you could be dancing with Mary Poppins someday. Who would have the audacity to have that dream?” Well, as they sing in Cinderella, a dream “is a wish your heart makes” when you’re fast asleep. Oh! Maybe he can sing that next?